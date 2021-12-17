iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 81,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,700,884 shares.The stock last traded at $78.52 and had previously closed at $78.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

