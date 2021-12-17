iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stake Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

EWL opened at $51.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

