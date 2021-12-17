iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

