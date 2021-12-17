iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.