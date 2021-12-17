iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.