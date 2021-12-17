iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

