iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 85,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,820,948 shares.The stock last traded at $163.29 and had previously closed at $164.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

