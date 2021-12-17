iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000.

IWD opened at $165.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

