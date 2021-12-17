iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 727,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,270,049 shares.The stock last traded at $210.48 and had previously closed at $213.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

