iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

