iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,226. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.