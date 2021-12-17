iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $463.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.36 and its 200 day moving average is $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

