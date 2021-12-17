iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $305,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. 97,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

