iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Raised by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,878,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

