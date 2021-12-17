iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.73% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $393,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

