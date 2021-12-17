Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Isoray shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 546,792 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Isoray alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.