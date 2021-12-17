IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 1.9%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 629,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,393,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%.
About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)
IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.