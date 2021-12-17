Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ITRM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,313. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 399,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

