ITM Power’s (ITM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.13) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.14 ($7.27).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM opened at GBX 366 ($4.84) on Thursday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.18.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.