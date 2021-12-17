ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.89

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and traded as high as $61.94. ITOCHU shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 10,803 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

