ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,978,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 7,729,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,914.7 days.

ITVPF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. ITV has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITVPF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

