Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.84

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.93. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 85,862 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

