Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.62

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as high as C$10.15. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 1,505,178 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.26.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

