IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.29).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IWG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.36) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

IWG opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.50. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 255 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.12). The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

