Ixcoin Price Tops $0.13 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $563.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 59.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,233,446 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

