J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.