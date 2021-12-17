Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $709.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

