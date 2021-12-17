Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

