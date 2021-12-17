JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 36.5% in November

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.67.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 236,191 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

