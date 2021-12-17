Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $4,631,794.16 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $4,631,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JAMF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,384 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jamf by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Jamf by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

