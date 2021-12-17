JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JanOne in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JanOne in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAN opened at $3.86 on Friday. JanOne has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

