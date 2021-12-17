Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSML traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $60.81. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

