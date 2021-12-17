Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,700 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 1,031,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

