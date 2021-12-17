Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,700 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 1,031,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
