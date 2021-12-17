Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $941,562.95 and $173,576.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.