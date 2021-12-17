Jason Reiman Sells 1,402 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00.

NYSE:HSY traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.62. 1,663,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,330. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $192.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 12.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

