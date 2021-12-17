Jeanna Steele Sells 782 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72.

On Monday, November 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 35.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

