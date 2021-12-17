Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gambling.com Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

GAMB stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

