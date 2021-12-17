Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Funko, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $867.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $89,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

