Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,077 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.24. 1,218,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.05. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

