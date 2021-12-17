Joan Danieley Sells 3,519 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGL stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,569,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,643. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $16,579,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

