Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 7,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.
ITOS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,694,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
