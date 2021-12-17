Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 7,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.

ITOS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,694,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

