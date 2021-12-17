JOE (JOE) Market Cap Reaches $341.39 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, JOE has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market cap of $341.39 million and $25.86 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00005165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.35 or 0.08363919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,277.68 or 1.00396381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 143,401,426 coins.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

