John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00.

NASDAQ:CERE traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 986,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,600. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

