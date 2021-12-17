John Renger Sells 7,122 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.

Shares of CERE stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 986,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,600. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,038,000.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

