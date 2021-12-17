John Renger Sells 7,122 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.
Shares of CERE stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 986,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,600. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,038,000.
CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
