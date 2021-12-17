John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE JW.B remained flat at $$54.74 during trading on Friday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

