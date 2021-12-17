Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,591 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $4,456,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $337.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

