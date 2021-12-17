Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Down 11.1%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 160,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 473,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.