JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 265.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBEU. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

