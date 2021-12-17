JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $29.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.04 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.33 billion to $125.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.32 billion to $125.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $474.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

