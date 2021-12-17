JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 800,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.09.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

